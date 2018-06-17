Nigerian Army arrests killer of former Security Adviser to Benue state Governor, Mr Denen Igbanah for N100,000

A middle-aged man who identified himself as Shima Sange-ver has been arrested by the Nigerian Army for masterminding the killing of former Security Adviser to the Benue State Governor, Mr. Denen Igbanah, TheNigerian, a prominent online newspaper is reporting.

The Nigerian Army in a yet to be disclosed operation around Benue/ Taraba States to clear the general area of criminal elements tormenting the peace of the two States is said to have coordinated the successful operation that led to the arrests of many criminals in the early of Saturday, our investigation revealed.

In a video exclusively obtained by TheNigerian News, one of the suspects who confessed to the crime told interrogators that he carried out the dastardly act in connivance with 3 others still at large on the alleged instruction of Mr Terwase Akwaza popularly known as ‘Gana’ for just N100,000:00.

The notorious group which specializes in armed robbery, cattle-rustling and arms dealing for survival since severing relationship with the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom is alleged to be behind the killing of military personnel and civilians within the area in the name of herdsmen/farmers crisis in order to perpetuate their criminal activities.

According to reliable sources who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, told TheNigerian News that some notable politicians in Benue and Taraba States are behind these criminals elements.

It will be recalled that Terwase Akwaza aka Gana who was earlier recruited by Gov Samuel Ortom as a tax collector. He had participated in a failed amnesty program organized by the Benue State Government but fell out with the Government after receiving an invitation by the Police to answer questions over the killing of Mr. Denen Igbanah at his personal residence.

Igbanah had mentioned Gana’s name before giving up the ghost in the hands of his killers that stormed his

Makurdi residence to sniff life out of him. The refusal of the Government to protect Gana from the Police according to sources prompted Gana who promised to make life unbearable for the State until the commencement of military exercise around the general area to embark on indiscriminate killing of countless citizens of the state in recent times.