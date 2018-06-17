Delta North Senatorial Hopeful Unveils Manifesto May Dump PDP If …

Ahead of the 2019 general election, one of the Senatorial aspirants for Delta North Senatorial District for the National Assembly (NASS), under the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Ned Nwoko, has uncovered his proposal to the Anioma Nation if elected.

Unveiling his manifesto Tuesday in his Idumuje-Ugboko country home, Aniocha North local government area of the state, he said he has understanding of things that are of great concern to his people.

He revealed that he was propelled into running for the senate seat by his education and career as a lawyer and his upbringing and exposure, “and you will see this reflected in this manifesto, it contains these things that I am promising the people of Anioma those things that I want to focus on and indeed the people of Nigeria because I am a national player”.

He stressed that the manifesto contains the things that he would do for his people and the country at large if elected, “there are many unfinished businesses you will see there. For example, the issue of minimum wage bill. So, my concern are very well articulated here, many people live in abject poverty in Nigeria, so we must look at norms that will help them to come out from that”, disclosing that while in the House of Representatives, he sponsored a bill on minimum wage, secured the license for the Asaba airport and dualized the Asaba/Benin expressway.

According to him, “my priority will be to look at the minimum wage for everybody. I will be looking at the bill to help the disabled. I will take on the oil companies, I will make them to apply professional best practices that I know they are aware of but when it comes to Nigeria, they turn a blind eye because our leaders don’t push them to do what they should do. So, I will deal with it politically and legally, I know exactly what to do, I just need the support of the people”.

Asked by our Bureau Correspondent whether he has option ‘B’ if he could not clinch the ticket on the platform of PDP, he said, “Everybody in life has 20 options. Let me tell you that is asking me this, if you have a girl you want to marry and she disappoints you, what do you do? So, I have answered your question”, he added.

He noted that he is a party man and does add quota to the development and growth of the party from the national to the ward level, “Some people think that you have to have served within the party to hold an office. No it doesn’t have to be, the party should look outward for the best so as to make the party bigger and stronger and that is what I represent”, stressing that he brings strength, love and a new face of humanity to the party.

He said those who think they are the only owner of the party, “We say to them, it cannot be so. What we need is those who can reach out, appeal to the masses. The time for imposition has gone”.

While quoting the state governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the Senatorial hopeful said “the governor has said it severally that there will be a level playing field.

“I am an honest person, those who knew well as a Nigerian will identify with me easily. I have been meeting with party official from the national to ward level, there is this desire for change and for a new PDP that has human face. So, I have no concerns as to how they will accept me or how I will behave as a senator, I will bring a new style and that is what the people want, somebody they can talk with, depend on, reach and trust and that is what I am all about”.

On imposition he said, “Ibori has his own opinion and you also know my own opinion about him. I will not stop him from campaigning for Nwaoboshi, the fact is that the people of Anioma knows what they want. Do they want a character that has been spoken about in such a negative manners by the Federal Government and subsequently, what happened in the last few weeks?

“I believe that Ibori’s opinion appeals to a certain groups of people but they are a minority. I am looking forward to the general election. I am looking beyond primaries. The people of Anioma, will have their day to choose who they want. I want the people of Anioma to elect me, I don’t want to be imposed on them, I want to be the peoples’ senator, I want to be accountable to them, I want to be responsible to the people not to a few individuals who have made themselves some kind of demi-god”.

Meanwhile, the Okada Riders association in Delta North has pledge their unflinching support for the senatorial ambition of Nwoko just as the Secretary Fidelis Onah and Public Relations of the group, Jeff Mosede assured the senatorial hopeful of massive support of the association.

The Director-General of Prince Ned Nwoko Campaign Organization, Mr Leo Esegbue, who responded on behalf of his principal said Nwoko, “is going to the senate to see that your rights is protected” just as he charged them to go in search of delegates and preach the gospel of Prince Ned Nwoko’s senatorial ambition to them.