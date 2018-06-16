APC NATIONAL CHAIRMANSHIP: Oshiohmole Has Experience To Pilot Party --- Change Advocates of Nigeria (CAN)

Ahead of the July 23rd All Progressives Congress (APC), National Convention in Abuja, a support group in the party under the aegis of Change Advocates of Nigeria (CAN), has ‘endorsed’ the National chairmanship ambition of the former governor of Edo State, Aliyu Adams Oshiohmole, stressing that he has the wealth of experience to pilot the affairs of the party.

Briefing journalists Saturday in Asaba, the National Youth leader of the group, Comrade Gebriel Nwajei, called on party delegates across the country to throw their weights behind the comrade governor whom he described as a ‘performer’ while he held sway as the National chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Flanked by Comrades Osareniye Ikponmwonba and Valentine Ogedegbe, National Coordinator and National Director, Strategy and Planning, Nwajei said, “We encourage party delegates across the country to support his candidature for the strengthening and unity of the party ahead of the next year elections with the recent development in our national lives”.

Asked why they felt Oshiohmole, has the capacity to be the national chairman of APC, they said, “why we zero on Comrade Oshiohmole, to be the next national chairman of APC as a group is because of his antecedents.

“This is a man that has great experience in the labour force of our country, from labour, he became the executive governor of Edo State and performed immensely and transformed Edo State from a civil servant state to a business hub within eight years of his administration.

“This is a man that left landmark achievements. We believe that if he is the national chairman of our party, he will strengthen the party and bring cohesion amongst party members across the country for a better Nigeria”.

The group also took the opportunity to call on Nigerians to reelect President Muhammadu Buhari come 2019, for his anti-corruption war within and outside the shores of the country, insisting that for exiting the country from recession, Buhari deserves second term.

According to the release, “increase in agricultural produce in rice and cassava production, N-Power programme for young graduates, assent to the not too young to run bill, granting autonomy to Houses of Assembly, states judiciary and the recent investiture on MKO Abiola and others for their doggedness including the declaration of June 12 as the country’s democracy day” are enough reasons to reelect him as president.

CAN noted that it takes courage to make such decisions that would have positive effect in the country’s national live and co-existence, saying, “We acknowledge that there is still more to do in the areas of security, restructuring, local government autonomy and conducting free and fair elections for the sustenance of our hard earned democracy, after all, Rome wasn’t built in a day”.

The group added that her mission is to mobilize youths across the urban and rural areas of the country with Permanent Voters Card (PVC) for the 2019 Presidential Project.

Fielding questions from newsmen, the group said Nigerians should be patient with the Buhari-led federal government as he meant well for the country, “Buhari is the only person that can take Nigeria to a very great level. We know that over the last three years there are a lot of economic hardship but we also know that with what he planning to do, we are going to be out of recession very soon despite what is been shown now is on statistics but we believe that when we reelect this president again, tis economic hardship will be a thing of the past”.

They said President Buahri, has created over six million jobs in the agricultural sector, “We are convinced that over 70 per cent of rice is been produced in Nigeria unlike when we were having over 80 per cent of rice coming from outside the country”, assuring that after the next four years, unemployment would be a thing of the past.

On June 12, the group hinted “what Buhari did is the right thing. Whether the opposition is seeing it as political, it is the right thing and we are still waiting for the President, maybe June 12 next year, they will formerly declare the result of the election so that everybody will have rest of mind that Abiola won that election”.

They accused opposition party in the country as brains behind the wanton killings in the country, “we all know that there are some political games that is going on in the killings, not just 100 per cent the real Fulani herdsmen. Boko Haram has been defeated on like in 2015 when they size local government councils and the President is doing all in his powers to also end Fulani killings”, they assured.