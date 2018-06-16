Rotation Of Operation Lafiya Dole Troops: Goc Orders Proactive Measures In Combating Terrorism

The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu has charged troops to be proactive and deploy the use of military tactics in the discharge of their duties while combating Boko Haram menace.

Colonel Kingsley Samuel, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division, Nigerian Army Maiduguri said he dropped the charge while addressing newly inducted troops of the Division in Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri on Sunday 10th June 2018, shortly before their deployment to the frontline.

While welcoming them to the theatre he pointed out that, their deployment is coming at a better time as the terrorists has been degraded.

He charged them to be highly professional and abide by the rules of engagement. He also urged them to be tactical and decisive in the conduct of any assigned task.

The Acting GOC commended troops of the Division for their team spirit, doggedness and boldness in combating terrorism.

General Biu also appreciated the efforts of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai in providing all the needed logistics to the Division to accomplish its operations in the North East.

He assured the troops of their welfare and wellbeing. He also stated that the rotation is in line with the Chief of Army Staff directive to relieve troops in operation after a certain period.