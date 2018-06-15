Remain steadfast after Ramadan -Adeoti tells Muslims 

The Secretary to the State Government in Osun State, Alhaji Moshood Olalekan Adeoti has charged Muslims to remain steadfast after Ramadan.

Adeoti who is a leading governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September 22nd election in the state gave the charge in his Sallah message signed by the Director of Media and Publicity for Moshood Adeoti Campaign Organization (MACO), Mr. Kayode Agbaje.

According to him, the end of the Ramadan should not be seen as an end to piety by any good and practising Muslim.

"As a good and practising Muslim, the end of Ramadan should not be seen as an end to piety displayed by all believers during Ramadan."

"It should rather charge and further embolden us to continue in the spirit and reflect same in our daily relationship with our fellow men," Adeoti said.