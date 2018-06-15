Army Assures Borno Health Care Agency Of Continuous Support

The Nigerian Army has assured the management of Borno Health Care Development Agency of military support at all times.

The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Brigadier General Abdulmalik Biu, gave the assurance while receiving a delegation from the Borno State Health Care Development Agency led by Dr Maina Mudu in his office.

A statement issued by the DDAPR 7 Division Nigerian army Maiduguri, Colonel Kingsley Samuel said he also stated that the Division will continue to support the Agency by ensuring that all communities that were inaccessible have been reached and the children immunized.

The GOC added that the eradication of Polio from Nigerian is a national priority which all hands must be on deck.

Similarly, the Commander Operation LAST HOLD Major General Abbas Dikko, has assured the people of adequate protection during and after the on going operation.

He made this assertion, When a team of delegates from Borno State Poliomyelities Emergency Operation Centre and some members of International Non-governmental Organisation paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

He expressed optimism that, the on going operation will further consolidate on the victory already attained over Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT).

The Commander also pointed out that, the operation LAST HOLD is poised to facilitate conditions for the return of governance and public institutions, resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) back to their ancestral communities and replacing conditions for farming, fishing and other economic activities to thrive.

Earlier in his remark, the leader of the delegation, Dr Maina Mudu thanked the GOC and the Commander Operation LAST HOLD respectively, for their support especially in the area of security and provision of adhoc staff, emphasising that it has assisted tremendously in reaching inaccessible children in the hinterland as a result of insurgency activities.

He further called for the sustainability of the synergy between the agency and the troops of the Nigerian Army.