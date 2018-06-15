Justina Mutale Wins Mandela 100 Prize

London, UK: Zambian philanthropist, Justina Mutale has won the Mandela 100 Prize. Ms Mutale, who is the Founder and President of the Justina Mutale Foundation, won the coveted Prize during the centenary celebrations of Mandela’s Birthday held at the High Commission to the Republic of South Africa in London on Wednesday 13th June 2018.

On being presented with the Prize, Ms Mutale was praised for her work and humanitarian activities as having the characteristics that mirrored those of Nelson Mandela’s. The Prize includes Ms Mutale having the opportunity to walk in the footsteps of Nelson Mandela by staying in the “Mandela Villa Suite” at the Fairlawns Hotel in Johannesburg, with breakfast at the Amuse-Bouche and a visit to the Liliesleaf Farm, South Africa’s award-winning heritage site and Museum of Democracy, where Mandela and other members of the liberation movement met and found refuge.

“I am overjoyed at winning this iconic Prize. Even walking in just an inch of Mandela’s footsteps is a life changing opportunity for me”, said Ms Mutale

Ms Mutale will also have the opportunity to travel on South Africa’s Iconic Blue Train, to relive the same journey that Nelson Mandela enjoyed in 1997, when he launched the two new Blue Train sets, and was joined by his wife Graca, as well as celebrities such as Quincy Jones, Naomi Campbell, Mia Farrow and Danny Glover to benefit the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund.

Ms Mutale, whose Foundation offers university scholarships to underprivileged young women from Africa to access higher education overseas, will seize the opportunity to visit Roben Island, where Nelson Mandela spent 18 out of his 27 years in imprisonment.



