Ooni Celebrates Eid Fitri With Muslims, Sues For Religious Tolerance, Sues For Peaceful Coexistence 

Arole Oduduwa and Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II has felicitated with the Muslim faithfuls in Africa on the completion of fasting period of month of 2018 Ramadan, urging them to imbibe the spirit of religious tolerance to be able to harmoniously coexist with adherents of other religious faiths.

Ooni Ogunwusi in a Ramadan message through a press statement released on Thursday night by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare regards the Ramadan a month of purity and faithfulness for the Muslims all over the world, admonishing them to henceforth abstain from any act of ungodliness.

"These are my heartfelt greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters in Yorubaland, across the continent of Africa and all over the world. I fervently believe you all have fulfilled the spiritual obligations attached to the holy Ramadan and come out with renewed spiritual energy, purified heart of kindness and forgiveness.

You must rededicate yourselves to the service of Almighty Allah and humanity. Purify your souls, repent on your wrongdoings, observe self-sacrifices and devote your attentions to ensuring peaceful coexistence with members of other religious sects as all human beings serve one single God". Ooni Ogunwusi concluded.

The Spiritual leader of Yorubaland is currently on a 2 week peace and unity visit to Brazil accompanied by an entourage of about hundred people including 17 notable Yoruba traditional rulers drawn from the Nigeria's southwest states and Kwara, scholars, priests, members of Herbal Therapy Society Of Nigeria led by Chief Akintunde Ayeni.

Directorate of Media and Public Affairs,

Ooni's Palace,

Ile-Ife