EID EL FITRI, Presidential Aspirant Ali pledges peace as he preaches tolerance and the power of PVC

The YES Nigeria initiator, Mentoring Commandant of Youth on Entrepreneurship and Presidential Aspirant Mr. Ali Soyode felicitates with Nigerians especially those that are marginalised in this season of peace, unity, healing and auspicious occasion. I congratulate the Nigerian Muslim community for successfully observing Ramadan.

It will be recalled that The Federal Government (FG) declared today, Friday 15th June and Monday, 18th June 2018 as bank holiday to mark Eid Fitri celebrations. He urged Nigerians to imbibe on the globally recognised healing and peaceful initiatives both in Nigeria and in Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island in Singapore between the Leading World Leader USA’s President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. The religious tenets of building peace, unity and tolerance to one another are very important irrespective of their religious and ethnic affiliations.

“The Muslim community just ended a month-long fasting, during the fasting we saw many national issues moving towards the direction of healing the past and opening new avenues to a better and greater nation.

“We should therefore seize the opportunity to be nation builders and bridges to our less privileged ones, bridge to a better nation, a bridge to good governance, bridge to quality leadership and bridge to peaceful nation,” he said

Mentoring Cmdt. Soyode was speaking after receiving an award as one of the top 50 African and Caribbean personalities from Africa Leadership Magazine in London. He also thanked Nigerians for the faith and belief they are showing to participate in electoral and political matters in the midst of all the challenges the country is facing, as there is hope for a better and greater country.

The presidential aspirant however urged all electorates numbering more than 70 millions to make sure they do not only obtained their PVC but use it to the benefit of empowering the democracy in Nigeria and showing the elected that they indeed have the authority and power to elect and recall any negatively and not progressive politician. They should go out on voting days to elect credible candidates that will usher in a better living standard to all and equally treat every citizen the same. No one is above the law. He added his recently pledge, “I Pledge Peace” and all politicians and political parties should adopt the IPP message going forward and towards 2019 elections. No person should be injured, sacrificed and their properties destroyed for someone’s election.