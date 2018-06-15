TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

APC News | 15 June 2018 11:34 CET

Eid el-Fitr: APC Felicitates with Muslim Ummah

By APC
The All Progressives Congress (APC) felicitate with Muslim Ummah on the joyous celebration of Eid el-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

With all the love, blessings and peace on this joyous occasion, we wish Muslims and indeed all Nigerians a happy Eid, and may all our good deeds be accepted by Almighty Allah (SWT).

As we gather around our family, friends and loved ones for the festivities, we should also sustain the lessons from Ramadan by remembering and catering for the less-privileged and downtrodden around us. We should continue to be prayerful and live together in peace, tolerance and service to humanity.

As a Party, we remain confident that we will deliver on our promises to the electorate through ongoing implementation of the policies of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration. With your continuous prayers, support and cooperation, the ongoing task of building a new Nigeria for our progress, peace, unity and prosperity will be achieved.

SIGNED:
Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi
National Publicity Secretary
All Progressives Congress (APC)


