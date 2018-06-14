NSCIA announces sighting of Shawwal moon, Sultan to announce Friday Eid-el-Fitri

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has announced that the new moon for the Islamic month of Shawwal has been sighted.

The NSCIA in a tweet on its official Twitter handle said the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, is set to make an official announcement to that effect.

“There have been positive sightings of the Shawwal crescent in Nigeria. His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, will make an official announcement shortly. Eid Mubarak.” the council headed by the Sultan of Sokoto said.

The announcement is expected to be that Friday will be the day of celebration of the Islamic festival, Eid-el-Fitr.