TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 14 June 2018 23:45 CET

NSCIA announces sighting of Shawwal moon, Sultan to announce Friday Eid-el-Fitri

By The Nigerian Voice

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has announced that the new moon for the Islamic month of Shawwal has been sighted.

The NSCIA in a tweet on its official Twitter handle said the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, is set to make an official announcement to that effect.

“There have been positive sightings of the Shawwal crescent in Nigeria. His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, will make an official announcement shortly. Eid Mubarak.” the council headed by the Sultan of Sokoto said.

The announcement is expected to be that Friday will be the day of celebration of the Islamic festival, Eid-el-Fitr.


IN THE ABSENCE OF SECURITY FREEDOM CAN'T BE GUARANTEED.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists