TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Press Release | 14 June 2018 22:48 CET

Yobe State Places Restriction on Vehicular Movement

By Ahmed Abu, The Nigerian Voice, Damaturu
Governor Ibrahim Gaidam
Governor Ibrahim Gaidam

This is to inform the public that His Excellency Governor Ibrahim Gaidam FCNA, FCPA has approved the placement of restriction of vehicular movement throughout the state from 10.00PM tonight to 10.00AM tomorrow Friday as we mark the Eid el-Fitr.

The restriction also applies to using vehicles to Eid prayer grounds except those that have express security clearance or those on emergency services.

The measure is taken to ensure peaceful, secure and hitch-free Eid el-Fitr festival.

Members of the public are kindly advised to comply.

Signed
Abdullahi Bego
Director-General of Press Affairs to His Excellency, Governor Ibrahim Gaidam


Life does not hold Good or Bad things only both of them are in balance.
By: ADESOKAN SAMUEL

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists