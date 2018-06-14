Yobe State Places Restriction on Vehicular Movement

This is to inform the public that His Excellency Governor Ibrahim Gaidam FCNA, FCPA has approved the placement of restriction of vehicular movement throughout the state from 10.00PM tonight to 10.00AM tomorrow Friday as we mark the Eid el-Fitr.

The restriction also applies to using vehicles to Eid prayer grounds except those that have express security clearance or those on emergency services.

The measure is taken to ensure peaceful, secure and hitch-free Eid el-Fitr festival.

Members of the public are kindly advised to comply.

Signed

Abdullahi Bego

Director-General of Press Affairs to His Excellency, Governor Ibrahim Gaidam