Nigeria Committed To Infrastructural Development – Sgf

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha said Nigeria is fully committed to infrastructural development that will meet the needs of its citizenry.

The SGF stated this today, 14th June 2018 when he received in audience representatives from a consortium of companies from America and South Korea on a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja.

He assured the investors and international partners of government preparedness in welcoming any individual that has genuine interest to do business in the country as there is an enabling environment that such investment will thrive.

The SGF further assured them that government will do everything possible to support them where there are constraints in getting approval and acquiring licence from TCN, NERC, Ministry of Power, Works and Housing or Environment that would enable them to carry out their projects in energy. According to him, “we want to invite the whole world to come and invest in Nigeria”. “As a country and government, we are interested in issuance of any licence and we will treat it with dispatch”, he added.

He presented to the investors the areas of the country’s concern as in tackling the 17 million housing deficit, energy distribution because of the rise in the generation among other things.

He advised them to do a formal letter that will contain details of the projects and also enumerate areas of constraints.

In his remarks, the leader of the delegation Terey Molelawn, Chairman of EIPP, USA, said they were in the office to seek for government’s support in acquiring licence and in getting gas for the power project here in the country. He assured that they are bringing the funding and were determined to assist NNPC with pipeline that will connect to the grid. Their legal and management partners said the project will be in three stages. They said in the next 90 days there will be ground breaking. The entire project is for $10bn and the first stage will kick start with $3bn.

Andrew Agyo Uhwe

For: Director (Press)

Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation