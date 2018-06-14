Apc Chieftain Salutes Madumere, Eke Others On Victory

A Chieftain of All Progressives Congress, Chief Ambrose Unakalamba has commended the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, for his avowed leadership style and his contribution towards the success of the just concluded APC congresses.

He also hailed Dr. Hillary Eke, the State party Chairman for a successful inauguration of local government chairmen, charging him to remain courageous in his quest to take the party to greater heights.

He stressed the need for members to come together and work assiduously towards success in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

The former Oil worker commended APC stakeholders for rising up to the occasion when it mattered most to salvage the party and called the members to rally round Dr. Eke to achieve the set goal of the party in continuation of the ongoing restoration and transformation in the party.