Pick your all-time African World Cup dream team with BBC News Africa

The World cup has begun! And five African nations will be playing in the tournament. As the excitement builds for the competition, BBC News Africa is giving the audience the chance to be the manager of their own team, try it out here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-44386097

An interactive tool allows users to choose their all-time African World Cup dream team from a shortlist of stars from previous tournaments, selected by a panel of BBC Africa football experts. The stats for the chosen team will then be revealed and selections can be shared with friends.

The details of each player is from FIFA data and will show whether the chosen team is attacking/defensive/experienced/disciplined.

Available in all eleven BBC News African languages below:

BBC News Afaan Oromoo: https://www.bbc.com/afaanoromoo/oduu-44399753

BBC News Amharic: https://www.bbc.com/amharic/news-44393754

BBC News French: https://www.bbc.com/afrique/sports-44402086

BBC News Great Lakes: https://www.bbc.com/gahuza/imikino-44386995

BBC News Hausa: https://www.bbc.com/hausa/wasanni-44382455

BBC News Igbo: https://www.bbc.com/igbo/egwuregwu-44363632

BBC News Pidgin: https://www.bbc.com/pidgin/sport-44425543

BBC News Somali: http://www.bbc.com/somali/war-44394037

BBC News Swahili: https://www.bbc.com/swahili/michezo-44394295

BBC News Tigrinya: https://www.bbc.com/tigrinya/news-44393848

BBC News Yoruba: https://www.bbc.com/tigrinya/news-44393848