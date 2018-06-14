June 12: Group Threatens Action Against FG

A prominent youth organization in the oil rich Niger Delta, Niger Delta Youth Coalition (NDYC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to set up a panel of enquiring to look into issues surrounding the June 12 election, declare the result before further actions on the issue.

National Coordinator of the group Prince Emmanuel Ogba who stated this yesterday at a press interview at Port Harcourt International Airport said without declaring result of the election, actions on the matter would be based on assumption or speculation.

Ogba who declared that whoever is going to equity must go with clean hands also stated that when result of the election is finally made public, those who played various roles leading to the annulment of the election should be made to face necessary legal sanction stressing that annulment of June 12 election was akin to coup against Nigerian Democracy.

He further said, "when the result of the June 12 election is made public, if Abiola's party is declared winning party, then Babagana Kingibe the running mate should be sworn in as Nigerian President because the President has died.

The Youth leader threatened that he will take all necessary action against Federal Government to ensure that justice prevails if June 12 election result is not declared.

"One is not against late Moshood Kashimoni Abiola in any way but the right thing must be done and he who wants to go to equity must go with clean hands".

"It is an action based on speculation presumption for Buhari to honour MKO Abiola without declaring the result on which bases he honoured the presumed winner.

"Declare result of the election and those who ganged up, conspired and annuled the June 12 election must be made to face adequate sanction because it is tantamount to a coup against peoples mandate and Nigerian Democracy.

"It appears Buhari wants to use the issue of June 12 to deceive the Yoruba people and score cheap political points.

"We are set and determined to actions aganist Federal Government should it fail to act accordingly. The implication is that Buhari may sworn in and also hand over to Kingibe and then go back to Daura his home town and rest", he maintained.