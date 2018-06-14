Federal Executive Council approves N185bn for 14 roads

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday approved N185. 276 billion for rehabilitation, construction and repairs of 14 roads.

Special Adviser on Media and publicity to the President Femi Adesina, who briefed reporters after the meeting, was accompanmied by Minister of Health Prof. Isaac Adewole, Minister of Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah and Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami.

He listed the roads as “Gwoza – Damboa – Goniri – Ngamdu Road in Yobe/Borno States by Hajaig Construction Nigeria Ltd. at the cost of N34.608 billion, Mayo Belwa – Jada – Ganye – Torngo Road in Adamawa by Messrs Triacta Nigeria Ltd. at the rate of N22.699bn

“Ado – Ifaki – Otun – Kwara State border in Ekiti State at the rate of N6.002 billion, Repair Makurdi bridge in Benue State by Messrs AG Visio Construction Ltd.N4.617 billion, Ihugi – Korinya -Wuse -Ankor in Benue State Datum Construction Ltd N15.641 billion.

“Gbagi – Apa – Owode in Badagry Lagos State by Messrs Smithcrown Nigeria Ltd.at NN4.366 billion, Construction Ijebu Igbo – Ita Egba Owonowen in Ogun and Oyo Statesto Messrs DC EngineeringN9.833 billion, Dualisation of Jattu – Fugar – Agenebode in Edo Phase II by Mothercat at N7.506 billion.

“Makurdi – Gboko – Wannune – Yander Section 1 in Benue State to Messrs Rockbridge Construction Ltd. at the rate of N18.669 billion, Old – Enugu – Poth Harcourt Road at Agbogugu – Abia border Spur by Messrs Setraco Ltd. at N13.933 billion, Rehabilitation of Umulungbe – Umoka road at N6.249 billion.

“Amokwu – Ikedimkpe – Egede – Opeyi Awhum Road in Enugu State to Messrs IDC Construction N21.729 billion, Rehabilitation of Nkwu Inyi – Akpugoeze in Anambra State Anbeez Services at N2.595 billion, Construction of Sabon Birnin – Tsululu – Kuya – Maradi Junction road in Sokoto by Messrs China Zhonghao Nigeria Ltd N4.354 billion.”

He also said arrangement had been finalised for the President to sign the 2018 Appropriation Bill into law next week.

Enelamah said FEC approved the construction of phase two of the industrial training fund centre in Abuja at a cost N6.5 billion.

He added that “The importance of this is that the ITF is one of the most important agencies of government when it comes to vocational training and skills acquisition and Abuja is a very important centre of training for ITF.

Prof. Adewole said Council approved Draft Food Safety and Quality Bill and the Food Safety Institutional Reform working document.

According to him, Council also approved a Draft National Tobacco Control Regulation.