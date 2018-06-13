AHRC wishes all Muslims a Safe and blessed Eid Al -Fitr holiday:

The American Human Rights Council's (AHRC-USA) board of directors, advisory board members, friends and supporters wish all Muslims a safe, blessed and pleasant Eid al-Fitr holiday. The Eid this year falls on Friday June 15, 2018, according to the Fiqh Council of North America.

Eid al-Fitr is one of two major Muslim holidays. Eid el Fitr is the festivity that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Muslim calendar. In the month of Ramadan, Muslims in America and across the world observe Ramadan through fasting, reflecting, giving, caring and sharing. Ramadan unites all Muslims, regardless of their sectarian affiliation or political preferences, in fasting and prayer.

"Ramadan is the month of spiritual rejuvenation and gatherings of friends and family," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director "We all hope that this is the last Ramadan that Muslims observe while countries like Yemen, Palestine and Syria are undergoing massive human suffering," added Hamad. "We all wish and hope for peace and justice," concluded Hamad.