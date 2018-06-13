Video From Day 1 of Dr Brimah, Cabal Must Go Protests At Cameroonian Embassy, Nigeria Over Genocide In South Cameroon

There is an ongoing genocide of English speaking south Cameronians by the Paul Biya government. At least 97 villages have been burned down by the military, locals report. There is massive torture and murder of innocent anglophones as the government crackdown on separatists and all English speakers continued with an imposed internet blockade denying free reportage of the level of atrocities.

South Cameroonians who spoke with ENDS claimed their leaders were kidnapped in Nigeria and till date there is no access to them, even by their lawyers. It is not known whether they are dead or alive and what the Buhari government may have done with them.