Contributory Health Scheme: Delta Government Makes Giant Move In Health Sector

For effective healthcare delivery to Deltans, the State government under the watch of Mr Ifeanyi Okowa, has approved the revamp of 107 Primary Health Care Centers operating the Contributory Health Scheme in the state.

The decision is one of the conclusions reached Tuesday during the State Executive Council (SEC), meeting held at the EXCO chamber, Government House, Asaba,

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, addressing newsmen shortly after the meeting, stated that the approval was in tandem with the determination of the state government to continue to give Deltans dividends of democracy by bringing health care services closer to the people.

He further revealed that EXCO gave it's nod to the establishment of Oduke Secondary School, Asaba, to take care of the educational needs of people living within the area.

Also approved was the installation of 200 Watts LED street lights from Amukpe/NTA roundabout to Total Filling Station at Okirighwre junction, Sapele, the administrative headquarters of Sapele local government council.

In addition, the reactivation of Airfield Ground Lightning Systems at the Asaba International Airport and the renovation of the existing transformer-powered street lights in Warri and Effurun metropolis were also approved.