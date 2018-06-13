Fayemi Hails Buhari Over Honour For Abiola

The John Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation has congratulated President Mohammadu Buhari for the award of the country’s highest honour of Grand Commander of the Federal republic (GCFR) to the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, the late Chief M.K.O Abiola. A statement signed by radical journalist, Wole Olujobi and made available to Irohinodua stated on Wednesday.

President Buhari had on June 6, 2018 conferred the highest national honour on Abiola at a ceremony in Abuja to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the election where he declared June 12 as Democracy Day. Also honoured with the second highest national honour of the land was a human rights crusader, the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, and Abiola’s then running mate in the 1993 presidential election, Baba Gana Kingibe.

A statement by the Director of Media and Publicity of the Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation, Wole Olujobi, said the honour for Abiola coming on the commemorative anniversary of the election was quite significant, adding that it was not only a victory for Abiola who paid the supreme sacrifice, but also victory for democracy and all those who fought for the restoration of democracy that Nigerians savoured today.

The Fayemi Campaign organisation, which took a break from its activities to honour the memory of the late newspaper mogul and philanthropist, said the honour done Abiola by the Buhari administration had shown that the administration had a listening ear.

“We congratulate His Excellency, President Mohammadu Buhari (GCFR), and the entire good people of Nigeria for the historic and courageous decision to revalidate June 12 as authentic Democracy Day in Nigeria in honour of the memory of the late Chief M.K.O Abiola, the winner of that election.

“This has been the collective wishes of all progressives in Nigeria and lovers of democracy in our dear country and we are all happy that the day has come.

"The sacrifices of June 12 that ushered in the current democratic dispensation are certainly not in vain because this is victory for democracy.

"This action by the Federal Government would greatly advance the cause of democracy in the country and a pointer that democracy remains the best form of government that preserves evergreen memories that can shape the nation's development process," the statement added.