Dr Boboye Oyeyemi Reappointed By Buhari as FRSC Corps Marshal

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the tenure of Dr Boboye Oyeyemi as the Corps Marshal of Federal Road Safety Corps for the next four years.

The President has also approved the reappointment of five other Chief Executive Officers of Federal Agencies and appointment of two new ones.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, announced this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, saying the president also made one Senior Special Assistant appointment.

The statement indicated that Dr. Oyeyemi, has been reappointed as Corps Marshal/Chief Executive Officer for the second and final term of four (4) years with effect, from 24th July 2018.

The President has also renewed the tenure of Dr. Jafaru Alunua Momoh, Chief Medical Director, National Hospital, Abuja for the second and final term of four years, with effect, from 5th July 2018.

Also affected is the National Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu State, with the tenure of Dr. Nwadinigwe Cajetan Uwatoronye as Medical Director for the second and final term of four years, with effect, from 30th May 2018.

Others are: Energy Commission of Nigeria with Prof. Eli Jidere Bala retained as the Director-General for the second and final term of five years with effect from 6th May 2018, and National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI), which has Dr. Mohammed Jibrin as Director General for the second and final term of four years with effect from 9th April, 2018.

Buhari has also approved the reappointment of Prof. Mohammed Haruna as Executive Vice Chairman National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure for the second and final term of five years with effect from 3rd April 2018.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Ali Adamu as the Provost of Federal College of Education (Technical), Gombe, Gombe State, for initial period of four (4) years with effect from 25th May 2018.

The Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, Nasarrawa State had Dr. Yaya Baba Adamu as the new Medical Director for the initial period of four (4) years with effect from 1st April 2018.

The SGF said Presidency has also approved the appointment of Ambassador Yahaya Lawal as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and International Relations.

The Appointment is with effect from 1st April 2018.

The appointees were enjoined to live up to the high expectations of the public for prompt, conscientious and selfless service at all times.

President further urged them to regard public offices as trust that should not be betrayed.