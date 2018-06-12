OGLABOT, GNI Laud Lagos State Government On Isawo /Arepo Road, Urges INEC to Make Voter‘s Registration Easier

A group under the aegis of Ogun – Lagos Border Towns(OGLABOT) has faulted the present Ogun State administration on the development of border communities like Akute, Mowe, Ibafo,Sango, Agbara, Ogijo, Arepo,Ota, Olambe, Oke Aro,Agbado among others as many of these communities are left unattended to, thereby putting the responsibility on the residents to provide many basic infrastructures like electricity, water, roads, drainages, etc for themselves.

The group made the claim while commending Lagos State Government on its proposed extension of Isawo –Agric road in Ikorodu area of Lagos State down to Arepo in Ogun State, a border community for southwest commercial integration.

According to the secretary of OGLABOT (Ogun Lagos Border Towns) group, Mr. Micheal Abiosoye Ajao, “Most of these towns are left in deplorable conditions with little or no plan for rural-urban integration by the present administration, whereas; these are communities that should gear up Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) for the state if properly harnessed.

Also, a two time and presently African Democratic Congress(ADC) governorship aspirant in the state who recently adopted ADC as his platform, Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka better known by all as GNI said, “We plan to set up an agency with mandate to ensure the sustainable social, economic and infrastructural development of border communities in Ogun State.

GNI added, “Our priorities would be visible and real economic expansion through industrialization, agriculture, jobs creation and welfare with developmental projects spread across all zones and communities of the state as we are ready to harness and manage the economic and human capital potentials of the entire state.”

The group further called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to move the continuous voter's registration exercise to the polling units to ensure effectiveness, as most of the registration centers are far apart which makes it difficult for residents especially border communities to actively register or transfer their registration to Ogun state.