Imo Guber 2019: I Will Lead With Transparency, Integrity If Given The Mantle

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has called on Nigerians to vote for leaders with proven transparency and integrity, describing lack of integrity as bane of policy summersault, and under-development across the country.

The Deputy Governor made the assertion during an interactive session with newsmen. Describing Integrity as a supposed sine-qua-none for any leader, he vowed to remain resolute in his resolve never to deviate from a lifestyle of integrity.

He attributed non-performance of some leaders to lack of transparency, integrity, discipline, discontentment and mixing up State affairs with personal affairs and above forgetting that every administration has an expiring date, which comes with accountability.

Prince Madumere explaining further said: “Every leader must be able to maintain a distinction between the government and personal venture. It takes integrity, disciplined and contentment to exercise restraint and not be consumed by the temptation of the office. Apart from my experience, I have not abused my office going against any agreement found within my statutory function. I have never entered into such agreement without keeping to it. Like I have always said, my integrity is my most valuable asset because I cherish my freedom and the warmth I enjoy with the people even after government.”

He therefore called on the people of the State to ensure they enquire into the antecedents of any politician who approaches them for votes so as to forestall any avoidable regrets.