CAA Asaba 2018:  Alli Confirms Delivery Of World Class Equipment

The Head of Technical for the 21st African Senior Athletics Championships dubbed Asaba 2018, Yussuf Alli has confirmed the full delivery of all the equipment needed to host the biennial championship.

Alli said he was very excited that the equipment delivered for Asaba 2018 are the best available anywhere in the world and some even surpass the required standard to host the African championship.

“We have all the equipment delivered to us already, in some areas we even have more than what is needed from us,” he said.

“I can tell you for fact that the sets of equipment we have on the ground are even good enough to host the World Championships.” An elated Alli said as the installation of some of the equipment were being carried out.

Alli, a former African Long Jump record holder noted that the Delta State Government deserve huge commendations as they have chosen to raise the bar by getting World Class equipment for the African championships.

“What Delta state have presently, no state in the country has anything close and it only shows the commitment of the governor and his cabinet to consciously invest in Sports and by extension youth devolvement.

“Right now, I can tell you that Delta State is super ready to host the African championships and even If Nigeria is called upon today to host the World Championships, we are equal to the task” Alli assured.

With the African Senior Athletics Champions now itching closer, the Local Organizing Committee have scheduled a crucial meeting for Wednesday.

The meeting according to the scribe for the LOC, Akawo Amechi will take place at the LOC Secretariat (Delta State Football House) on Maryam Babangida Way, Asaba, Delta State by 10 am.

Among other things, the LOC members will be embarking on a fresh inspection tour of hotels and other facilities that will all be used for the Asaba 2018 African Senior Athletics Championship.

Over 52 countries are expected to feature in the African Championships billed to hold from Aug 1-5.