June 12: Adeoti Congratulates Nigerians, Asks IBB to Apologise to Nigerians

The current Secretary to the Government of the State of Osun and a frontline gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the ruling-All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Moshood Olalekan Adeoti has congratulated Nigerians for witnessing this year's edition of June 12, which has just recently been officially declared as the nation's Democracy Day.

This was part of Democracy Day message signed and sent to the media on his behalf by the Director of Media and Publicity of Moshood Adeoti Campaign Organization (MACO), Mr Kayode Agbaje.

According to Alhaji Adeoti, Nigerians who were alive to participate in the June 12, 1993 presidential election and witnessed the follow-up events of the election, would acknowledge that God indeed loves Nigeria as a country.

"For those of us who participated in the electoral process on that day and later witnessed what followed, one would come to the conclusion that God indeed loves Nigeria that we all do love Him," Alhaji Adeoti stressed.

Speaking on the election annulment by the then military junta under General Badamasi Babangida, the governorship hopeful observed that Nigerians deserve an unreserved apology from Babangida for the daylight robbery of the mandate.

He therefore charged the former military leader to summon the courage and put aside what some of his colleagues might say, apologize to Nigerians and find peace with his Maker.

On the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election, Chief Moshood Abiola, Alhaji Adeoti stated that the late business Mongol will forever remains the hero of democracy in Nigeria irrespective of what some few may feel.

"Chief Moshood Abiola, irrespective of the feelings of negligible few elites, remains the hero of democracy in Nigeria.

"He paid the supreme price for the nation's current democracy and therefore deserve the long overdue honour recently bestowed on him by the President Mohammadu Buhari's administration," Alhaji emphasised.

He then called on the government at the centre not to stop at the national award alone but go a step further to name a prominent monument after him.