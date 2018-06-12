MRA Asks Federal Government to Disclose Lists of Those Traveling to Russia for 2018 World Cup, Cost to Government

Lagos, Tuesday, June 12, 2018: Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has asked the Federal Government to provide it with a list of Nigerian footballers and coaches, supporters, government officials and their aides who will be travelling to Russia for the 2018 World Cup and whose travel expenses will be covered through public funds as well as the total cost to the Government for Nigeria’s participation in the World Cup.

The request for the details are contained in three separate applications signed by MRA’s Executive Director, Mr. Edetaen Ojo, dated June 8, 2018 and addressed to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Minister of Youth and Sports and the President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act, 2011.

MRA is seeking details of those scheduled to travel to Russia under the different categories, including all government officials who are part of the Federal Government’s delegation, their designations and institutional affiliations as well as the estimated duration of each person’s stay in Russia, including the expected date of departure from Nigeria, or other point of departure, and the expected date of return to Nigeria, or to some other location, as well as the total cost of each person’s travel to Russia to the Federal Government for all aspects of the trip for which the Federal Government will be responsible

It is asking the Government to provide details of their travel expenses, including flights, accommodation, visa costs, living expenses and other allowances, which will be covered by the Federal Government or through public funds, either in part or in full.

The organization is also asking the various officials to indicate in their responses whether budgetary allocation for Nigeria’s participation in the 2018 World Cup, including the total cost to the Government, has been provided for and approved in the 2018 Appropriation Act of the Federal Government and specify the head of expenditure to which the costs are being charged.

In its requests to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the NFF, MRA is asking them to also provide it with details of the sources of funds and the amount from each source received by them relating to Nigeria’s participation in the 2018 World Cup as well as the total amount received for this purpose.

The organization also wants details of other in-kind sponsorships and partnerships received by them or entered into to participate in the 2018 World Cup, including the coverage of each partnership or sponsorship.

MRA says it expects to receive the information within the seven days stipulated in the FOI Act.

