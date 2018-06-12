TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 12 June 2018 10:06 CET

Eidel Fitri: Borno Restricts Vehicular Movement in Maiduguri

By Ahmed Abu, The Nigerian Voice, Maiduguri
Click for Full Image Size

Borno State Government has announced restrictions of vehicular movement in Maiduguri on Eidel Day.

A statement issued and signed by the Borno State Commissioner of information, Home Affairs and culture, Dr. Mohammed Bulama said the restriction will only be from 6.00am to 12 noon in the sallah day.

The statement further wished the good citizens of Borno state a peaceful and prosperous sallah celebration in advance.


Life does not hold Good or Bad things only both of them are in balance.
By: ADESOKAN SAMUEL

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists