Eidel Fitri: Borno Restricts Vehicular Movement in Maiduguri

Borno State Government has announced restrictions of vehicular movement in Maiduguri on Eidel Day.

A statement issued and signed by the Borno State Commissioner of information, Home Affairs and culture, Dr. Mohammed Bulama said the restriction will only be from 6.00am to 12 noon in the sallah day.

The statement further wished the good citizens of Borno state a peaceful and prosperous sallah celebration in advance.