TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 12 June 2018 09:14 CET

Id-el Fitr: FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays

By The Nigerian Voice

The Federal Government has declared Friday, June 15 and Monday, June 18 as public holidays to celebrate the 2018 Id-el Fitr.

The Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.) made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. M. Umar in Abuja on Monday.

He congratulated the Muslim faithful on a successful completion of the Ramadan and enjoined all Nigerians to use the occasion of the celebration to pray for the peace, unity, prosperity and stability of the nation.

Dambazau stated that it was government’s desire that “all Nigerians be inspired by the virtues gained during the holy month of Ramadan to live a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another.”

He encouraged all Nigerians to join hands with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in taking the nation to greater heights.

The minister wished all Nigerians a happy, peaceful and rewarding Id-el Fitr celebration.


