TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Crime & Punishment | 11 June 2018 20:13 CET

Osun pastor, church members kidnapped, abductors want N20million

By Olawale Adewale, The Nigerian Voice, Osogbo 
Click for Full Image Size

A pastor of the Osogbo diocese of Methodist church, Very Rev Kayode Akande and two church members, Engr Bankole and Pa Omodunbi have have been kidnapped and their abductors are demanding for N20million for their release.

The Commissioner for Special Duties in Osun State, Mr Mudasiru Toogun disclosed this in Osogbo, the state capital today.

Toogun lamented that some criminal elements were trying to destroy the peace enjoyed by the people of Osun State over the years and assured that the state government would take necessary steps to address the situation.

The pastor and the church members were kidnapped along Iwo/Ibadan road on Sunday evening while returning from an event at Ile-Ogbo.

Bishop of Osogbo diocese of Methodist Church, Rt. Revd. Amos Ogunrinde in a chat with The Nigerian Voice commended police and other security agencies for their efforts to rescue the pastor and the other two persons.


Men who never get carried away should be.
By: roylexi.com

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists