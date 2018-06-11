Osun pastor, church members kidnapped, abductors want N20million

A pastor of the Osogbo diocese of Methodist church, Very Rev Kayode Akande and two church members, Engr Bankole and Pa Omodunbi have have been kidnapped and their abductors are demanding for N20million for their release.

The Commissioner for Special Duties in Osun State, Mr Mudasiru Toogun disclosed this in Osogbo, the state capital today.

Toogun lamented that some criminal elements were trying to destroy the peace enjoyed by the people of Osun State over the years and assured that the state government would take necessary steps to address the situation.

The pastor and the church members were kidnapped along Iwo/Ibadan road on Sunday evening while returning from an event at Ile-Ogbo.

Bishop of Osogbo diocese of Methodist Church, Rt. Revd. Amos Ogunrinde in a chat with The Nigerian Voice commended police and other security agencies for their efforts to rescue the pastor and the other two persons.