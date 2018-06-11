Osun NDLEA destroys cannabis sativa farm

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), Osun State Command has destroyed 10 hectares of cannabis sativa farm at Area 5, Ife South Local Government Area, Osun State.

In a chat with The Nigerian Voice, the Commander of NDLEA in Osun, Mr Egbeola Samuel disclosed that the operation was part of the efforts aimed at preventing Indian hemp from getting into circulation in the state

Egbeola commended the state governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola for assisting the command and vowed that the NDLEA Osun would not relent in its efforts to rid the state of Indian hemp and other illicit drugs.

The Chairman of Osun Task Force on Eradication of Planting, Distribution and Usage of Cannabis Sativa and Psychotropic Substances Hon. Remi Kolajo commended the NDLEA men for the operation.

Remi who is also the Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture and Food Security said Osun state government was determined to tackle the problem of Indian hemp smoking from the source.

He assured that the State Government would always assist the state Command of NDLEA in the task of making the State a drug free one.