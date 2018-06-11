POLICE RECRUITMENT: Successful Candidates To Report At Command’s Headquarters

The Delta State Police Command has requested that successful candidates of Delta State origin in the just concluded recruitment exercise into the Nigeria Police Force are to report at the Police Command Headquarters, Asaba unfailingly on Monday 11th June, 2018 for onward movement to the designated Police Training Schools at Eleyele Ibadan and Iperu, Ogun State respectively.

According to a release by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Andrew Aniamaka, “The candidates are requested to come along with the following items: Notebooks, Biro, Pairs of white shorts, Pairs of white round neck vest, Pairs of white canvas, pairs white socks, white pillow cases, pairs of bed sheet, sports wears, mosquito net, cutleries, plates, cups, brooms and cutlass, buckets, detergent, soap, slippers, all their original certificates and photocopies and 16 recent passport photographs”.