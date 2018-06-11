Ecstasy As Ooni Of Ife Arrives Brazil, Visits African Religious Gatherings

The Arole Oduduwa and Ooni of Ile Ife, Ooni Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II on Saturday arrived Bahia Airport in the city of Salvador, Brazil received by representatives of the government of Bahia State, officials of the Nigerian Embassy and the Afro-Brazilians who came out in multitude to honour the monarch they referred to as the symbol of their heritage.

A statement issued by the director of Media and Public Relations, Moses Olafare, copies of which were recieved by newsmen in Osogbo, explaines that the monarch, was received in Salvador, the capital of Bahia state, alongside 17 other monarchs drawn across South Western Nigeria, several priests from Ile Ife, academicians, art promoters and newsmen around 3:00pm local time on Saturday by the officials of Bahia state and Nigerian Mission in Brazil.

Ooni Ogunwusi and his entourage who immediately after arriving the airport from Rio de Jenairo, proceeded to Boka Dogio, a place of worship founded by a prominent Brazilian of Nigerian descent from Bamgbose family in Lagos called Rodolfo Martins de Andrade, otherwise known as Bangbose Obitiko in Brazil also witnessed the service by the adherents.

Dressed in all white apparel, Ooni Ogunwusi who is the Co-chairman of National Traditional Rulers Council Of Nigeria in his words of exhortation, assured the adherents, who had turned out in large numbers to recieve him, of his support, urging them not to relent, but to keep working towards bringing more people into the fold for the sustainability of the African culture.

According to the African foremost monarch, his mission is to seek, find and bring under one umbrella the people of Yoruba race, especially those living away from their ancestral home, not minding the risk and the cost such an assignment will impose on him.

He also implored them never to see themselves as people without identity, stressing that all descendants of Oduduwa like Itsekiri, Edo, Ga, Anago, Igala, Lucumi, Napa, Yoruba and a host of others around the world belong to the same family with their ancestral roots located in Ile Ife.

The Spiritual leader of the entire Yoruba race worldwide called for more robust collaborations between Yoruba people in the diaspora and their roots, as that would enable the race to have a common front regarding issues that concern them.

"my mission is simple. I am for peace and unity of the Yoruba race and all the races within the entire House of Oduduwa worldwide. Everywhere they are, I must seek and get them united with their roots. Sitting on the throne of Oduduwa means that I owe every descendant of the race that responsibility regardless where they are"

"If we are united, we can achieve greater things. to unite, repackage and promote globally Yoruba culture is an important work that myself and my brother kings here with me and at home, who are royal fathers in your ancestral homes in Yorubaland must ensure we do.

Also on the entourage Professor Sophie Oluwole, the Sooko Laekun of Ife, Prince Adegboyega Ogunwusi, a Senior official of Nigeria Embassy in Brazil, A.I Imam and a host of others.

Others are; Jegun of Idepe Okitipupa, Oba Adetoye Obatuga, Olojudo of Ido Ekiti, Oba Aderemi Obaleye, Alaran of Arandun, Oba Ibikunle Adekanye, Elerinmo of Erinmo-Ijesa, Oba Micheal Odunayo, Owa Kogun of Okerewe-Ife, Oba Muraina Adedoyin and Alayeluwa of Odo Ayandelu, Lagos state, Oba Aderibigbe Asunmo, Alayemore of Ido-Osun, Oba Aderemi Adedapo, Olowa of Igbara-Oke, Oba Adefarakanmi Agbede, Onisabe of Sabe-Igbobi, Oba Adeniyi Adeyemi.Those on the entourage of the monarch are Timi of Ede, Oba Adesola Lawal, Ajero of Ijero kingdom, Oba Adewole Adebayo, Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abdul Ganiy Adekunlr Ologunebi, Olugbon of Ile'gbon, Oba Olusola Alao."By coming here today, you are assured of your roots. You are people with beautiful roots and great identity. You should know you are not forgotten. I urge to also reconnect with your roots back in Yorubaland," Ooni Ogunwusi concluded.

Responding, the leader of the African worship center called Ile Ase Bamgbose, Air Jose de Souza also known as Bisilola thanked Ooni for the visit, and stated the readiness of the group to forge a stronger ties with thier roots back in Yorubaland.

Ooni later offered prayers for the adherents and all people of the race living in the diaspora, while the worshippers entertained the audience with various songs.