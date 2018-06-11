Shettima Commends CG For Deploying 40 Federal Fire Service Personnel, 2 Fire Fighting Trucks To Borno State

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state has commended the skills, fire fighting trucks and equipments of the Federal Fire Service deployed to Borno state.

He also appreciated the integrity and commitment of the Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Engineer Joseph Garba Anebi and the Zonal Coordinator, North East of the Federal Fire Service, Federal Controller AbdulGaniyu O. Jaji for their commitment and steadfast to seeing to the actualization of the MOU signed between the Borno state government and Federal Fire Service recently.

The governor who made the commendation Monday at the Government House Council Chamber during the handing over of the 40 federal fire service personnel, further pledged to provide the staff with housing and office accommodation, allowances, impress, maintenance and fuelling as well as office equipments and staff allowances to enable them effectively operate.

He said already he has directed the State Commissioner of Information , Home Affairs and Culture, Dr. Mohammed Bulama to ensure that the deployed staff were accommodated and provided with all the necessary logistics and facilities to operate in the state.

The governor also said arrangement has reached advance stage for the payments of gratuity and pension of 50 retired staff occupying government residential quarters near wulari area for allocation to the Fire Service staff.

He added that government has also approved a piece of land to each of the retirees to develop and live in along with N100,000 cash which has further been approved for each to the retiree occupants to find alternative accommodation.

Shettima urged the federal fire service personnel to work harmoniously with the Borno people while assuring them that arrangements have been concluded for the payments of their allowances, provision of free housing and office accommodation, imprest, maintenance, fuelling and logistics among others to immediately operate.

He also told them that there was no cause for fear or alarm working in Maiduguri pointing out that security in the state today is better than some states of the country while directing the Federal Controller to liaise with State Commissioner of Information for the training facilities and other logistics for the 40 federal fire service personnel deployed to the state.

The governor noted also that the state has about 109 state fire service personnel that should be trained with 50 fire fighting trucks available, urging them to train the state fire service personnel with full support and empathy.

Earlier, the Zonal Coordinator and Federal Fire Service Controller, AbdulGaniyu O. Jaji said he led 40 First Service personnel deployed to Borno State with a letter of appreciation from the Controller General.

He added that 40 fire service personnel have been deployed with 2 fire fighting trucks to the state to man the Maiduguri new office while soliciting for the state government support and assistance to provide the Federal Fire Service new office in the state with office accommodation, office equipments, office furniture, operational tools and kits, maintenance allowances, imprests, fuelling, utility vehicle and staff allowances among others.

The State Commissioner of Information, Dr. Mohammed Bulama had earlier introduced the federal fire service team and their mission to the state in line with the partnership entered between the BOSG and the Federal Fire Services.