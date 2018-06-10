20 Budding Nigerian Writers Make it to Next Stage of The GTBank Dusty Manuscript Contest

After spending several weeks poring over more than 1000 stories submitted for the Dusty Manuscript Contest, the judges of the competition have selected their top 20 entries.

The selected entries are:

Devil‘s Pawn by Kukogho Iruesiri Samson

Home to the hill by Eunice Ekelaka

Sambisa by Mohammed, Fatima Aliko

The Smell of rain by Nneoma Otuegbe

Omon by Henri Yeri

The Orchid Protocol Onochie Emeka Onyekwena

Love Unexpected by Pailyin John

Children of the Night by Chimaobi Olayinka Ahuekwe

Giants by Adeyinka Isioye

The Fugitive by Chidubem Akala

Kamalu’s Symphony by Hayzard Solum

The Kidnapping by Oputuboye T.J. Krukrubo

Hues of the Sun by Ally Oyedokun, Maryam Wuraola

In the Half-Dark by Ayosojumi Adeniyi Akinsanya

Book of Lost Words by Ikechukwu Nwaogu

Secrets beyond the Red Gate by Sylvia Ozomena

Lyrics by Adejoke Olamuyiwa

The Other Side of Truth by Nnema Anieto

Identity by Victor Oladutemu

The Way We Do It Here Now by Onyeka Ibe



The judges, which include renowned authors Eghosa Imasuen, Yejide Kilanko and Toni Kan, as well as an Assistant Professor of English Language Dr Ainehi Edoro-Glines, carefully selected the top 20 entries based on originality, language, grammar, narrative strength, coherence and dramatic intensity.

Throughout the selection process, the judges were not made aware of the identities of contestants, and the authors of the 20 shortlisted entries will remain anonymous until the winner of the contest emerges.

The authors of the shortlisted manuscripts will now proceed to a 2-day Writers Boot Camp where they will interact with and learn from accomplished authors on the art and business of writing.

Organized in partnership with publishing houses Okadabooks and Farafina, The Dusty Manuscript Contest is part of GTBank’s YouREAD initiative, which is aimed at promoting the culture of reading and inspiring the next generation of award-winning and globally renowned authors.

