20 Budding Nigerian Writers Make it to Next Stage of The GTBank Dusty Manuscript Contest
After spending several weeks poring over more than 1000 stories submitted for the Dusty Manuscript Contest, the judges of the competition have selected their top 20 entries.
The selected entries are:
- Devil‘s Pawn by Kukogho Iruesiri Samson
- Home to the hill by Eunice Ekelaka
- Sambisa by Mohammed, Fatima Aliko
- The Smell of rain by Nneoma Otuegbe
- Omon by Henri Yeri
- The Orchid Protocol Onochie Emeka Onyekwena
- Love Unexpected by Pailyin John
- Children of the Night by Chimaobi Olayinka Ahuekwe
- Giants by Adeyinka Isioye
- The Fugitive by Chidubem Akala
- Kamalu’s Symphony by Hayzard Solum
- The Kidnapping by Oputuboye T.J. Krukrubo
- Hues of the Sun by Ally Oyedokun, Maryam Wuraola
- In the Half-Dark by Ayosojumi Adeniyi Akinsanya
- Book of Lost Words by Ikechukwu Nwaogu
- Secrets beyond the Red Gate by Sylvia Ozomena
- Lyrics by Adejoke Olamuyiwa
- The Other Side of Truth by Nnema Anieto
- Identity by Victor Oladutemu
- The Way We Do It Here Now by Onyeka Ibe
The judges, which include renowned authors Eghosa Imasuen, Yejide Kilanko and Toni Kan, as well as an Assistant Professor of English Language Dr Ainehi Edoro-Glines, carefully selected the top 20 entries based on originality, language, grammar, narrative strength, coherence and dramatic intensity.
Throughout the selection process, the judges were not made aware of the identities of contestants, and the authors of the 20 shortlisted entries will remain anonymous until the winner of the contest emerges.
The authors of the shortlisted manuscripts will now proceed to a 2-day Writers Boot Camp where they will interact with and learn from accomplished authors on the art and business of writing.
Organized in partnership with publishing houses Okadabooks and Farafina, The Dusty Manuscript Contest is part of GTBank’s YouREAD initiative, which is aimed at promoting the culture of reading and inspiring the next generation of award-winning and globally renowned authors.
