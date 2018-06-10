Foiled Suicide Bomb Attack In Maiduguri: Male Suicide Bomber Killed Self

The Borno State Police Command has confirmed a foiled bomb attack in Maiduguri central business district, the post office area Saturday when a male suicide bomber attempted to penetrate the Maiduguri famous Monday Market to detonate IED stripped in him.

PPRO Borno State Police Command, Maiduguri, DSP Edet Okon in a statement weekend said in quote: "Today at about 1915hrs, a male suicide bomber who was heading towards Monday Market, on sighting the massive Police deployment at Oando petrol station in Post Office area of Maiduguri Metropolis, hurriedly detonated the improvised explosive device strapped to his body killing only himself.

"The Borno State Police Command has deployed men of the EOD to sanitize the scene and render the area safe.

"The Commissioner of Police Borno State, CP Damian Chukwu hereby urges residents of the state to go about their lawful activities without fear. He also assures members of the public of the readiness of the command to ensure a hitch free Ramadan celebration."

