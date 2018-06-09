Goc 7 Division Task Troops On Professionalism To Neutralise Bokoharam Terrorists

Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have been charged to deploy professionalism and basic military tactics to neutralise remnants of Boko Haram terrorists still hibernating within the theatre.

The Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu Friday gave the charge while addressing troops at various locations during his maiden operational visit to 21 Brigade in Bama Local Government of Borno State.

A statement issued by Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, Director, Army Public Relations, said he stated that there is no doubt that Boko Haram terrorists has been degraded in terms of their strength, equipment capability and logistics platforms.

General Biu commended the Brigade for their doggedness in combating terrorism which he attributed to coordinated efforts, team spirit, dedication and loyalty.

He pointed out that, situation has changed hence the need to change tactics by remaining focus, motivated and confident in order to deny the remnant terrorists any means of sustenance.

The Acting GOC further charged the troops to be very professional to constantly revisit their battlefield craft, reinforce efforts on ambushes and sustain patrols, stressing that Boko Haram Terrorists is no longer a potent threat to the Nigeria nation.

He also emphasised that, Boko Haram activities have been diminished to its lowest ebb, saying they are only in tactics of survival. He urged the troops to be brave, enduring and persistence in order to checkmate the activities of these terrorists.

General Biu implored the troops that, alertness is key to totally winning the battle and expressed delight with the efforts of the troops saying that he is proud to join the troops to conclude the war.

The Acting General Officer Commanding accompanied by principal staff officers of the Division visited 222 Battalion locations in Konduga and Kawuri respectively, 202 Battalion location at Awulari and 151 Task Force Battalion at Banki junction including Firgi Crossing.

He also visited Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Abu Ali range in Sambisa Forest, Nigerian Air Force Emergency Hospital and Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Bama.