Crime & Punishment | 9 June 2018 16:59 CET

Ecobank apprehends, Hands Over Fraudster To Police

By Ayomide Oriade
Ecobank has apprehended and handed over an internet fraudster, James Nwagalezi who attempted to hack into its Mobile app to swindle huge sum of funds running into several millions of naira to the Police authourities.

A reliable source in the bank was quoted as saying the Management of the bank quickly alerted the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Ikoyi, Lagos who deployed his investigative team to unravel the perpetrators.

The Police have since arraigned Nwagalezi alongside his accomplice, Okoli Nmesoma at a Lagos state Magistrate Court on a four count charges.


