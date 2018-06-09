INEC Releases Dates For 2019 Election Processes For All Political Parties

By Ahmed Abu, The Nigerian Voice, Maiduguri

collection of forms for political parties for all elections to be issued to candidates

17th august to 24th august 2018.

conduct of party primaries including resolution of dispute arising from primaries.

18th august ends 7th october 2018.

commencement of campaign by political parties.(presidential and national assembly)

18th november 2018

governorship and state house of assembly

1st december 2018.

last day of submission of forms cf001 and cf002 at inec hq (for all elections)presidential and national assembly



18th october 2018.

presidential and national assembly

18th october 2018.

COLOR=BLUE]governorship and state house of assembly

2nd november 2018.

publications of personal particulars of candidates (cf001)presidential and national assembly

25th october 2018

governorship and state house of assembly

9th november 2018.

last day of withdrawal by candidates/replacement by political parties - presidential and national assembly

17th november 2018

governorship and state house of assembly

1st december 2018.

last day of submission of nomination forms by political parties (presidential and national assembly)

3rd december 2018

governorship and state house of assembly

17th december 2018.

submission of names of party agents for election to electoral officers of the local govt areas. (presidential and national assembly)

1st february 2019

governorship and state house of assembly

16th february 2019.

last day of campaign. (presidential and national assembly)

14th february 2019

governorship and state house of assembly

28th of february 2109.

date of elections. (presidential and national assembly)

16th february 2019