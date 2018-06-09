INEC Releases Dates For 2019 Election Processes For All Political Parties
collection of forms for political parties for all elections to be issued to candidates
17th august to 24th august 2018.
conduct of party primaries including resolution of dispute arising from primaries.
18th august ends 7th october 2018.
commencement of campaign by political parties.(presidential and national assembly)
18th november 2018
governorship and state house of assembly
1st december 2018.
last day of submission of forms cf001 and cf002 at inec hq (for all elections)presidential and national assembly
18th october 2018.
presidential and national assembly
18th october 2018.
governorship and state house of assembly
2nd november 2018.
publications of personal particulars of candidates (cf001)presidential and national assembly
25th october 2018
governorship and state house of assembly
9th november 2018.
last day of withdrawal by candidates/replacement by political parties - presidential and national assembly
17th november 2018
governorship and state house of assembly
1st december 2018.
last day of submission of nomination forms by political parties (presidential and national assembly)
3rd december 2018
governorship and state house of assembly
17th december 2018.
submission of names of party agents for election to electoral officers of the local govt areas. (presidential and national assembly)
1st february 2019
governorship and state house of assembly
16th february 2019.
last day of campaign. (presidential and national assembly)
14th february 2019
governorship and state house of assembly
28th of february 2109.
date of elections. (presidential and national assembly)
16th february 2019
governorship and state house of assembly
28th february 2019 inec