Osun 2018: Dr Saka-Layonu declares intention to contest

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr Ismail Saka-Layonu on Monday said the welfare of workers and all those who serve the state with dedication would be at the forefront under his watch if elected.

Saka-Layonu stormed the APC Secretariat with his supporters and political associates and he was received by Chairman of the party, Prince Gboyega Famodum and top chieftains of the party.

The senior lawyer said his blueprint will give him the opportunity to continue the developmental programmes of Aregbesola administration

He noted that Aregbesola has performed tremendously well in terms of infrastructural development and that he would consolidate the achievement of the current administration.

According to him “The only way to appreciate Aregbesola for his selfless service in Osun is for the people of the to vote for APC again. APC is a party that has good plan for youths and entire people of the state."

“We need a leader who will build on the legacy of the current administration and improved on the area yet to be fully actualised. That's what I have come to do here and I'm seeking the ticket of our great party, the APC. Once I get the APC ticket, without doubt, Osun people will vote for me”.

The APC Chairman, Prince Goyega Famodun commended Saka-Layonu for the numerous contributions to the party in the past.

Earlier, the aspirant visited the palace of the Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal and received the endorsement and blessing of the foremost traditional ruler.