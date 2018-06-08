TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

8 June 2018

Mr. Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi Appointed New CBN Deputy Governor

By The Nigerian Voice
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the nomination of Mr. Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi as Deputy Governor at the Central Bank of Nigeria subject to Senate confirmation.

Mr. Folashodun Shonubi is currently the Managing Director of the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) – the financial payments, facilitation and settlement platform – which has been instrumental to the growth in electronic payments in the Nigerian financial industry.

Before assuming the headship of NIBBS in 2012, Mr. Shonubi had garnered decades of executive-level experience in financial service operations, notably as Executive Director at Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, Renaissance Securities Nigeria Ltd and Ecobank Nigeria Plc.

Prompt News Online recalls that CBN Deputy Governor (Operations), Mr Adebayo Adelabu recently resigned from his position to enable him join Oyo State governorship race under the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.


