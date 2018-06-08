Eko Disco to commence replacement of faulty transformers

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EKEDC) said the company would commenced replacement of all faulty transformers, snapped lines and fallen poles within its network for effective supply.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, the General Manager, Corporate Communications of the company said this in a statement made available to newsman in Lagos on Friday.

According to Idemudia, one of such transformers is the 500kva 11/415 transformer at Marshy Hill Estate in Ajah which developed fault some days ago and which has been taken away for immediate repairs.

He said that the transformer is being expected to be back in circuit within the next few days.

The EKEDC spokesman said that due to load limitation from the national grid, power rationing to some areas was inevitable.

He said that the company would that available power is equitably distributed to all customers within its network.

He also enjoined all customers with complaints about power supply in their area not to hesitate to bring such to the knowledge of the EKEDC office servicing their area.

According to him, such customers can also lodge their complaint through the customer care lines or online platforms provided for faults report.

Idemudia, however, assures customers of quick response to complaints and adequate power supply during the Id-eil fitri celebrations.

” We have assured customers under our network of our total commitments to give quick response to all complaints in order to make the idel fitri celebration hitch free for our customers.

“Adequate measures had been taken to ensure that all pending faults resulting in prolonged power outage in different areas and communities are resolved before the Id-eil fitri celebrations.