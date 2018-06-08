Russia, China sign several major nuclear contracts in nuclear sphere

Beijing, China, 8 June 2018 – Russian and Chinese nuclear executives have signed the biggest package of contracts in the history of the two countries’ nuclear partnership. The package consists of 4 deals and envisages the construction of 4 Gen 3+ VVER-1200 units (at the Xudabaoand Tianwan sites), cooperation in the CFR-600 fast reactor pilot project, and supply of the RITEG (Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generator) parts for China’s lunar exploration programme. The signing ceremony was attended by Russian president Vladimir Putin and People’s Republic of China president Xi Jinping.

Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev commented: “Today, Russia and China are the leaders of the world’s nuclear energy [industry]. The signing of these agreements is the best confirmation of our partnership with our Chinese friends. I note that over the course of longstanding cooperation with our reliable partners – China’s Atomic Energy Authority, the National Energy Administration, and the CNNC corporation – we have created an unprecedented level of trust. Therefore, we developed a framework for joint design and construction at the Tianwan site by both Russian and Chinese specialists. We continue to jointly build the most modern Gen 3+ units in China. Moreover, today we agreed to start the construction of VVER-1200 power units at a greenfield site. We have great plans to cooperate in the nuclear sphere, not only with regard to [the design and construction of] ​​high-power nuclear power plants.”

There were signed two deals on the construction of 4 new units – two at the greenfield site of Xudabao and two at Tianwan (units 7 and 8). All 4 units will feature Russia’s latest Gen3+ VVER-1200 reactors. The reactors, as well as all other necessary equipment, will be developed and supplied to the nuclear island by Russian side.

Third deal envisages the supply of equipment, fuel, and services for the CNNC-developed CFR-600 fast reactor pilot project.

Finally, was signed a deal for the supply of radionuclide heat units (UHR) used as parts of radioisotope thermoelectric generators to power equipment in China’s space programme, for use in lunar exploration in particular.