BBC Africa Eye- 'Betraying the Game': The story of the investigation that has rocked the African footballing world and beyond

An exclusive BBC documentary about a two-year investigation by controversial undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas into cash payments to dozens of African football referees and officials.

The latest developments of the investigation are:

*The government of Ghana has announced it is dissolving the country’s Football Association citing the "widespread nature of the apparent rot".

* FIFA has said that an Asst Referee has resigned from the World Cup refereeing team; He was shown apparently accepting cash in the undercover footage from Anas’s investigation.

*Undercover footage also shows Kwesi Nyantakyi pictured taking $65,000 (£48,000) from an undercover reporter pretending to be a businessman keen to invest in Ghanaian football.

Mr Nyantakyi is vice-president of the Confederation of African Football and also a member of the FIFA Council.

