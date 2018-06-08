BBC Africa Eye- 'Betraying the Game': The story of the investigation that has rocked the African footballing world and beyond
An exclusive BBC documentary about a two-year investigation by controversial undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas into cash payments to dozens of African football referees and officials.
The latest developments of the investigation are:
*The government of Ghana has announced it is dissolving the country’s Football Association citing the "widespread nature of the apparent rot".
* FIFA has said that an Asst Referee has resigned from the World Cup refereeing team; He was shown apparently accepting cash in the undercover footage from Anas’s investigation.
*Undercover footage also shows Kwesi Nyantakyi pictured taking $65,000 (£48,000) from an undercover reporter pretending to be a businessman keen to invest in Ghanaian football.
Mr Nyantakyi is vice-president of the Confederation of African Football and also a member of the FIFA Council.
The full programme is now available to watch here:
Credit: BBC Africa Eye in any coverage
The BBC Online piece on this is here:
Credit: BBC Africa Eye in any coverage