Artisans, Craftsmen in short supply in Nigeria -Lasun Yusuf

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Honourable Suleiman Lasun Yusuf has observed that artisans and craftsmen are in short supply in the country and that Nigerians are hiring artisans and craftsmen from neighboring countries.

He said this in Osogbo at the Secretariat of the All Progressive Congress when he declared his intention to contest for the governorship seat in the September 22nd gubernatorial election in the state.

Yusuf said he was very sure that he would get the APC ticket and win the governorship election to succeed Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

The Deputy Speaker said when he becomes the governor, his administration would focus more on skill acquisition for the youth so as to make them self sustained since government cannot employ all of them.

He promised to strengthen the Osogbo Technical College and establish Technical Colleges in the two other senatorial districts so that the youths in the state can acquire skills.

"Nigerians are bringing artisans from Togo and other neighboring countries to do building construction works here. We will train Osun youth to get skills and they can do those jobs and earn good income.

“When I become Governor in September 22 this year, the government technical College, Osogbo, will be elevated and I’m going to have each of such in other senatorial districts."

The Deputy Speaker said that he would sustain the Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme, OYES, of Governor Rauf Aregbesola and upgrade it to meet the national standard.

Yussuff who is representing Irepodun/Olorunda/Orolu/ Osogbo in the House of Representatives said security and welfare of the people would be his major focus when he becomes the governor.

His words “There is no government that can employ all those youths applying for government’s job. These are the things we refuse to tell our people, that is why the pressure is almost on government to provide job for everybody.

“We don’t have to deceive people because we want to win election. One of the most pragmatic programmes of Governor Aregbesola that I will hold on to, that I will expand, develop, and I will write a legislation on, is the Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme (OYES).

“I am going to make sure that 70 per cent of those that will be recruited to OYES will be deployed to farm, and the first thing that I will do is to have a legislation and act of Parliament on OYES."

Yusuf said that he would improve and consolidate the giant stride of the Aregbesola's administration in the education sector .

According to him, “the Governor has provided infrastructure for education, the problem is that there are no longer committed teachers and willing students."

Yusuf said with his position as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chairman Constitution Review Committee and Chairman Appropriation Committee he has garnered sufficient experience and that he is eminently qualified to be Osun Governor.

He debunked the insinuation that there is a rift between him and Aregbesola. He described it as ‘mere rumour’.

The state Chairman of the party, Prince Gboyega Famoodun commended the deputy speaker for his doggedness.

Famodun assured that the party would allow a level playing ground for all the aspirants. He urged Yusuf to follow the guidelines and respect the party.