June 12 Democracy Day: Madumere Hails President Buhari

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, has hailed President Mohammadu Buhari on his recent directive for Nigerians to celebrate Democracy Day on June 12 against May 29 annual arrangement.

The Deputy Governor’s credence for the presidential directive was contained in a press statement signed by his Media aide, Uche Onwuchekwa.

According to the release, the number two citizen of the State further commended President Buhari for also choosing to recognize late Chief Moshood Abiola posthumously with the highest national honours award as Grand Commander of the Federal Republic with his then running mate, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe with the second highest honours award as Grand Commander of the Niger.

Prince Madumere emphasized that deconstruction of history is the bane of Nigeria as a nation State, which he said is militating against patriotism and nationalism.

He therefore hailed the decision saying that it has properly situated the democratic history of the country while celebrating one of the heroes of the founders of the present democratic governance.

“This decision of Mr. President has in no little way re-situated our democratic history by situating rightly the historical events of our nation that ushered in the democratic government we have today, and most importantly, honouring those who , against all odds, bravely withstood the heat of military rule in those days;” the statement reads.