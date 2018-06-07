Delta State: 27 Bills Assented To, 5 Awaits Assent, As Speaker Calls For More Collaboration

Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA), Mr Sheriff Oborevowori, has revealed that the sixth assembly has passed 27 Bills which the state governor has given his nod to.

He also revealed that five Bills have been passed but are awaiting assent while nine are at the second reading stage with another 10 at the Committee stage, adding that 10 other Bills are before the Committee of the whole.

Briefing journalists Thursday at the Press Center of the assembly’s complex, Oborevwori, hinted that one Bill was withdrawn by leave of the House, while another failed at first reading.

He disclosed that a total of 75 Bills and 36 Motions were received, “36 of these were executive Bills while 39 were private member Bills”.

He said the sixth assembly was not unmindful of the yearnings and expectations of Deltans for a proactive and forward thinking government which puts its people first, stressing “it is on record that the Delta State House of Assembly passed the Appropriation Law, 2018 in November 2017, and was assented to on 18th December 2017”.

According to him, “another major feat recorded was the successful approval of fourth alteration of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) passed by two-third majority of the Houses of Assembly in Nigeria”.

While calling and encouraging Deltans to partner with the House of Assembly by proposing Bills that could enrich “our legislative work” and also to attend the public sitting of the House to acquaint themselves with the practice and procedure of the House, he thanked his colleagues for team work, unflinching support and invaluable advice towards the successful piloting of the affairs of the House since the unavoidable change in leadership of the House on May 11, 2017.

He also thanked Deltans for giving them the mandate to represent them, “I urge you not to relent on your belief and support as I give you our firm assurance of providing quality representation”, adding that they would remain dedicated to service; “we will continue to be passionate on our duties in order to improve the lives of our electorates”.