Obituaries | 7 June 2018 16:24 CET

Chief (Dr.) Mrs. Olutoyin Olusola Olakunri (FCA, FNIM, OFR) Passes OnAt 80.

By Adekunle Olushola
It is with a deep sense of loss and profound gratitude to God that we announce the passing of our wife, sister, mother and grandmother, Chief (Dr.) Mrs. Olutoyin Olusola Olakunri (FCA, FNIM, OFR), on Sunday June 3, 2018.

Chief (Dr.) Mrs. Olakunri was a mother to many, full of warmth and wit. Amongst her several virtues, she was an encourager, confidante and counsellor. She enriched the lives of family, friends and associates and will be sorely missed.

Apart from being the first female Chartered Accountant in Africa, Chief (Dr.) Mrs. Olakunri recorded many firsts in her professional career. She was an inspiration to many women in particular.

Our pain is raw, but we thank God for our mother’s purposeful life and for the many legacies she left behind.

She is survived by Elder Simeon Moronfolu Olakunri (SAN), seven children and fourteen grandchildren.

Details of the funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Mrs. Susan Aronke Omame (Daughter)
For the family


