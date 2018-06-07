Former Bauchi Finance Commissioner, Three Others Arraigned for  N214. 7m Scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, today arraigned the quartet of Garba Dahiru, Halliru Abdullahi, Sale Hussaini Gamawa and Aminu Umar Gadiya before Justice M. Shittu of the Federal High Court Bauchi on a 4-count charge bordering on conspiracy and accepting cash payment exceeding the threshold provided by law.

Dahiru, a former commissioner of finance in Bauchi State along side three other defendants, in their capacities as members of the fund raising committee of their political party,were alleged to have, received cash payment of Two Hundred and Fourteen Million, Seven Hundred and Seventy Thousand Naira (=N=214, 770, 000.00) during the campaign for the 2015 general elections, beyond the threshold provided by law, thereby violating the provisions of the Money Laundering Act.

One of the counts charge reads, "That you, GARBA DAHIRU, and HALLIRU ABDULLAHI, all members of finance and funds disbursement committee of People Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2015 general elections, and in such capacities, sometime in March, 2015 in Bauchi, Bauchi State within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did accept cash payment, of =N= 172, 310, 000. 00 (One Hundred and Seventy Two Million, Three Hundred and Ten Thousand Naira) from the Directorate of Finance, Bauchi State PDP Campaign Organisation exceeding the required threshold of cash payment, thereby committed an offence Contrary to Section 1, 16 (1) (d) and Punishable under Section 16 (2) (b) of the Money Laundering ( prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended)".

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

While adjourning the case to 16th and 17th October, 2018. Justice Shitu granted all the defendants bail in the sum of Fifty Million Naira each and two sureties in like sum, one of who must be a resident of Bauchi with landed property in the jurisdiction.