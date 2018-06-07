Dan-Ali's statement on the suspension of anti-grazing law is treasonable - HURIWA:

A prominent pro-democracy and non-governmental organisation, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA) has described the statement made by the Minister of Defence Mansur Dan-Ali as treasonable felony calling for the suspension of the anti-open grazing law passed by some states of the federation.

HURIWA said the statement credited to the minister was the height of irresponsibility and irrationality for a serving minister to ask states to suspend laws passed constitutionally only because he is a Fulani from the same ethno religious affiliation with the suspected armed Fulani herdsmen that have slaughtered hundreds of farmers in the largely Christian dominated region made up of Benue; Taraba; and Plateau states including Southern Kaduna.

In a late night statement, the National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko also called for the arrest and sack of the minister, adding that if the president does not sack him within one week then we will petition the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands to get him arrested and charged for tacitly doing nothing to stop the ongoing Fulani instigated genocides in the Christian communities of Northern Nigeria.

HURIWA said: "We hereby for the umpteenth time call for the sack; arrest and prosecution of the Minister of Defence who has on many occasions demonstrated naked biasness against the Christians of Northern region of Nigeria who have been bombarded by armed Fulani herdsmen.

"It's a shame that this cabinet level member of the Muhammadu Buhari's administration has continued to dance naked on top of the corpses of hundreds of innocent Nigerians slaughtered by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen including several attacks on Churches and the killing of two Reverend father.

"We are giving Buhari's one week to relieve this man from his duty or we will begin massive advocacy campaign to get him arrested by the International criminal Court in The Hague Netherlands for his open endorsement of the dare devilry of his kinsmen who have turned much of the middle belt region into a killing field".

Recall that the minister had on Tuesday in a statement, called for the suspension of the implementation of the anti-grazing law. He said the suspension will reduce the tension in troubled states.

His call came shortly after a security meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and security chiefs at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

At the meeting were the National Security Adviser, Mohammed Babagana Monguno; Mr Dan-Ali; Director General of the Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar; and Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

According to the minister, “There is a need for the Nigeria Police and Department of State Services to prosecute all the suspects arrested in the affected states while negotiating safe routes for the herders.”